LABS Group (LABS) One Day Volume Hits $290,379.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $290,379.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.