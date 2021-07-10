Land Securities Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Friday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LAND opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The company has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 706.78. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

