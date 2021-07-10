Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $151,135.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Landbox has a total market cap of $866,113.69 and $151,135.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

