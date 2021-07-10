Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Lantheus worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $747,264. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

