Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Las Vegas Sands worth $460,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 4,396,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,979. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

