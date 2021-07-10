LATOKEN Trading Down 13% This Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $32,992.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

