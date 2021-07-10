Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,614 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,045. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.29. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

