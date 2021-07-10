LBRY Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $16.19 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $16.19 million and $606,763.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00161568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,756.22 or 1.00220411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.96 or 0.00958843 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

