Lead Wallet Trading Down 6.5% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $276,998.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00114804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00161727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,650.52 or 1.00278537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00954389 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.