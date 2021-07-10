Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,409 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter.

BWG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

