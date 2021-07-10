Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 29,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

