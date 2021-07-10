Lendingblock Trading Up 17.6% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

