LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $551.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 38.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LendingClub by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.94.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

