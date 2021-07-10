Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINMY. Morgan Stanley cut Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

FINMY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

