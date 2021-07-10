Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $676,742.41 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $676,742.41 and $557.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.88 or 0.06244184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00145244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00626038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00319731 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

