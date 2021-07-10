LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

LX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

