LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $141,053.38 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006626 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

