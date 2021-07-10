Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $73.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.05 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $276.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of LGND opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.