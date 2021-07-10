Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 37,320 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.12.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.