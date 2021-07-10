Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 37,320 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 27,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

