LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Hits $18.16 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $39,363.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,044,161,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,192,496 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

