Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,888. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

