Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.05 ($288.29). Linde shares last traded at €241.70 ($284.35), with a volume of 944,447 shares traded.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €243.64.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

