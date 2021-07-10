Linear (LINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.71 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $32.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00875466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044510 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,749,739,937 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.