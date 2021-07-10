Linker Coin (LNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.08 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

