LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $10,971.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00079165 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

