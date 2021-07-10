Lisk Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30.91 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $315.11 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00007325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00042479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019564 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003053 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,464,970 coins and its circulating supply is 128,546,642 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

