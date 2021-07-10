Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $469.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.11 million and the lowest is $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

