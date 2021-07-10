Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $469.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.11 million and the lowest is $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

LYV opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.