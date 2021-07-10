Livenodes 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00024197 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001257 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

