LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.97 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

