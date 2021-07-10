LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Reaches $945,943.47 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $945,943.47 and $969.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.50 or 0.00817761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

