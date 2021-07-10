LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

