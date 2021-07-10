Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,318.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.86 or 0.06302346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.24 or 0.01471367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.00397549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00145939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.51 or 0.00625801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00416151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00321345 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.