Loom Network Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.60 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

