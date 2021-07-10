Lossless Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $345,613.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00162501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.66 or 1.00173611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.00955140 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

