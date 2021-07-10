LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0607

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $47,343.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.00877033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044725 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,574,968 coins and its circulating supply is 96,796,793 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

