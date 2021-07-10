Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $377.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

