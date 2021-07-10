LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $231,420.85 and $319.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

