Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Luther Burbank worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LBC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.