Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.46. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

