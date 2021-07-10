MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $601,703.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

