Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $55.59 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

