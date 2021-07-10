MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.10 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $32.67 million and $4.67 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 315,501,434 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

