MarketPeak Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

