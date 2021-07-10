Maro Market Capitalization Tops $25.71 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and approximately $914,182.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044518 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 944,146,118 coins and its circulating supply is 487,120,962 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

