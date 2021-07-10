Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

