Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Hits $45.14 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00010499 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $45.14 million and $5.40 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.