MASQ Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $240,145.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00115083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00162636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,631.95 or 1.00316275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.52 or 0.00956042 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,011,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

