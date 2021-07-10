Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.27 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.