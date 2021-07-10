Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Tops $201,275.38

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $201,275.38 and $41,670.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.76 or 0.06255969 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00146113 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

