Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MTLS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 212,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 149,519 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Materialise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Materialise by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.